Destiny Pharma’s (DEST) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Destiny Pharma stock opened at GBX 31 ($0.38) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.98. Destiny Pharma has a 12-month low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 68 ($0.84).

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX (10.70) (($0.13)) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (11.90) (($0.15)) by GBX 1.20 ($0.01).

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. It is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal for the treatment of post-surgical staphylococcal infections; XF-73 Throat for the treatment of staphylococcal hospital/ventilator pneumonia infections; XF-70 Dermal for the treatment of skin burn wound infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria; and XF-70 Lung for the treatment of bacterial biofilm-associated infections.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.