BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.44) target price (down from GBX 1,680 ($20.67)) on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,755.67 ($21.61).

BHP stock opened at GBX 1,709.80 ($21.04) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,678.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,524.80. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 939.80 ($11.57) and a 52-week high of £1,585 ($1,950.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Analyst Recommendations for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

