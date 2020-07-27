BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.44) target price (down from GBX 1,680 ($20.67)) on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,755.67 ($21.61).

BHP stock opened at GBX 1,709.80 ($21.04) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,678.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,524.80. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 939.80 ($11.57) and a 52-week high of £1,585 ($1,950.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

