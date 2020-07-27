K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON:KBT opened at GBX 67 ($0.82) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50. K3 Business Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 216 ($2.66). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile
