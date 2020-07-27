K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:KBT opened at GBX 67 ($0.82) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50. K3 Business Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 216 ($2.66). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.