Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 820 ($10.09) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 860 ($10.58) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 790 ($9.72) to GBX 760 ($9.35) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 909.29 ($11.19).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,029 ($12.66) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 938.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 843.75. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,045.50 ($12.87).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

