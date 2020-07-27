Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Barclays

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.03 ($35.99) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.51 ($45.52) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €35.72 ($40.14).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €34.74 ($39.03) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.47. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($46.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

