Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.03 ($35.99) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.51 ($45.52) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €35.72 ($40.14).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €34.74 ($39.03) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.47. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($46.43).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA a €100.00 Price Target
Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA a €100.00 Price Target
Imax Now Covered by Wedbush
Imax Now Covered by Wedbush
Honeywell International Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen
Honeywell International Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen
Sutter Rock Capital Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research
Sutter Rock Capital Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research
Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for SciPlay
Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for SciPlay
Micron Technology Receives “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares
Micron Technology Receives “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report