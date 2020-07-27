Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IHG has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,150 ($51.07) to GBX 3,350 ($41.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,080 ($50.21) to GBX 4,050 ($49.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.22) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,200 ($63.99) to GBX 4,000 ($49.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,893.85 ($47.92).

LON IHG opened at GBX 3,768 ($46.37) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,857.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,990.45. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 34.93 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,770 ($71.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.01.

In other Intercontinental Hotels Group news, insider Arthur de Haast bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,000 ($49.22) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($49,224.71).

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

