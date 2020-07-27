Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HWC. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $5,178,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

