Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Gabelli started coverage on Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of CATM opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.44 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera acquired 3,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,989.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul A. Gullo acquired 1,100 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.13 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.00. Insiders have bought a total of 195,450 shares of company stock worth $4,652,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in Cardtronics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cardtronics by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Cardtronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Cardtronics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cardtronics by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

