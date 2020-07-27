G4S/ADR’s (GFSZY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered G4S/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank raised G4S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised G4S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

G4S/ADR stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.39. G4S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

