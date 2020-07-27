KINGFISHER PLC/SH to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Societe Generale upgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Investec cut KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.12. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

