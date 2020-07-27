FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Cut by G.Research (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Analysts at G.Research dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.15. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

EGBN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $31.43 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $93.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $72,245.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.