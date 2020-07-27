Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SSR Mining Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – B. Riley boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.33. B. Riley also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.26.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 7.69. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.75 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 49,626 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $32,823,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

