FY2021 EPS Estimates for Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Raised by Analyst

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Worldline in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worldline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WWLNF. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Worldline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of WWLNF stock opened at $86.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02.

