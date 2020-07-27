Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunoco in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunoco’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SUN. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

NYSE:SUN opened at $24.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -818.00 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($2.67). Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Sunoco by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.