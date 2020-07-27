Silvercrest Metals Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TSE:SIL)

Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercrest Metals in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silvercrest Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04).

Shares of SIL opened at C$13.40 on Monday. Silvercrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 9.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.78.

Silvercrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

