McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for McEwen Mining in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

MUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $536.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.53. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.66 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 112.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 231,478 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 63.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 542.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 638,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 538,901 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

