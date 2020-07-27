B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. B. Riley also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

TSE MUX opened at C$1.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.51. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.53.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.33 million.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

