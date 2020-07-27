B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. B. Riley also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
TSE MUX opened at C$1.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.51. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.53.
About McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
