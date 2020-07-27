Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Investment analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now expects that the bank will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.40.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $23.93 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27.

In related news, Director Pamela A. Little purchased 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $71,206.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,094.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark C. Michael purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,880 shares of company stock worth $120,576 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6,170.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.