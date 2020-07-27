SilverCrest Metals Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) – B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $11.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 2,047.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 750.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

