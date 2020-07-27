FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Cut by Analyst

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.29.

PINE has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

PINE opened at $14.60 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $95,000.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

