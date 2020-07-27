FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nippon Paint in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nippon Paint’s FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nippon Paint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS NPCPF opened at $71.00 on Monday. Nippon Paint has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $74.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells various paints and coatings in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers automotive coatings, such as paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

