FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for ICICI Bank in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now expects that the bank will earn $0.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ICICI Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

IBN stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.20.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 8.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,040,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 372.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,839,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,137,000 after buying an additional 13,271,805 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,341,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after acquiring an additional 91,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 26.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,512,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 10,440,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

