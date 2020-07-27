BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $128.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 1.58%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Loop Capital downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $20.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $466.12 million, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

