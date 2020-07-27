Seaport Global Securities Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research note issued on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of LUV opened at $31.66 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 426.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

