Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Mondelez International in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

MDLZ stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average is $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5,332.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 355,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Earnings History and Estimates for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

