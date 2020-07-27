B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Banc of California in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BANC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $551.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 611,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Banc of California by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 70,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Banc of California by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after buying an additional 41,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $63,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,690.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

