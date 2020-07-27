Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Redfin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BofA Securities lowered Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $40.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 2.04. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,083,156.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 280,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 1,772.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 368.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 246.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.