SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $191.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SHO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director W Blake Baird acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,073.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 129,972 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,024,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 74,772 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,332,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 562,286 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 71,990 shares during the period.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

