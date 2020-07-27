SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.83 Per Share

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.54. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIVB. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.63.

Shares of SIVB opened at $230.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.52. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,698,000 after purchasing an additional 65,543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,983,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,824,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,571,000 after purchasing an additional 220,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,008,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total value of $176,116.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $2,605,237.01. Insiders sold 20,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,227 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

