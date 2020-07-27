William Blair Weighs in on Cintas Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cintas in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.94. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTAS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $302.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $311.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cintas by 83.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 733,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

