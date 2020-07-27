Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Loblaw Companies Ltd Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Loblaw Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday.

TSE:L opened at C$69.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$67.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.75. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$59.01 and a 1-year high of C$77.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.18 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.