Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Merchants Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Merchants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.30 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRME. Stephens downgraded First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James downgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of FRME opened at $25.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 6,253.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 166.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $151,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Merchants by 12.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 3,323 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $89,255.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $254,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

