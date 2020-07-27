Brokers Set Expectations for Best Buy Co Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the technology retailer will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Best Buy stock opened at $96.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $94,285.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after acquiring an additional 783,926 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 34.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 26.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after acquiring an additional 819,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $217,385,000 after acquiring an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $293,073,000 after acquiring an additional 329,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

