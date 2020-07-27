Northcoast Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report released on Friday, July 24th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

FLWS stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.44. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.24 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 334.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 114,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 49.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 38,470 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

