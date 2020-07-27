Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.70.

MTL opened at C$9.00 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44. The company has a market cap of $896.58 million and a P/E ratio of 14.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

