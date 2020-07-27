Northcoast Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Northcoast Research raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cintas in a research note issued on Friday, July 24th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

CTAS opened at $302.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $311.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.48 and its 200 day moving average is $250.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

