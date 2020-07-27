$15.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) will post sales of $15.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Metlife’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.82 billion. Metlife posted sales of $16.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Metlife will report full year sales of $64.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.79 billion to $65.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $67.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.07 billion to $67.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Metlife.
Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE MET opened at $38.22 on Monday. Metlife has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Metlife in the second quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the first quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the first quarter worth $33,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Metlife
MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.
