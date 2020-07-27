$15.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) will post sales of $15.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Metlife’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.82 billion. Metlife posted sales of $16.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Metlife will report full year sales of $64.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.79 billion to $65.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $67.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.07 billion to $67.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Metlife.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $38.22 on Monday. Metlife has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Metlife in the second quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the first quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the first quarter worth $33,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metlife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Metlife (NYSE:MET)

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$15.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Metlife Inc This Quarter
$15.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Metlife Inc This Quarter
Saratoga Investment Corp Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Saratoga Investment Corp Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
WSFS Financial Co. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
WSFS Financial Co. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
TAG Immobilien AG Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
TAG Immobilien AG Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Vermilion Energy Inc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Vermilion Energy Inc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report