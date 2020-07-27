Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,129,109.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,368.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 40,901 shares of company stock valued at $564,124. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 133,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 95,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAR opened at $16.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $188.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($2.54). The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 43.11%. Analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

