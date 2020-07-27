WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSFS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

WSFS opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.