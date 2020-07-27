Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.22.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,634 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $107.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average is $92.83. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $127.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -10.06 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

