TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.47 ($25.25).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.30 ($19.44) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

TEG stock opened at €22.04 ($24.76) on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €14.16 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €25.18 ($28.29). The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is €21.90 and its 200-day moving average is €21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.19.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

