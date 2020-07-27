Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VET. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $4.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.55. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 718,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,123,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 159,269 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 461,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 224.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 391,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.