Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.10.

WHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cactus by 78.1% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 441,293 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 402.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 233,984 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Cactus by 59.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 597,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 222,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cactus by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,531,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 202,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $21.91 on Monday. Cactus has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $35.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Cactus had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $154.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

