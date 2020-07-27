Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYKE. Robert W. Baird raised Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

SYKE opened at $27.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.35 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,926.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $33,994,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth $2,912,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after purchasing an additional 73,024 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 24.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 52,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

