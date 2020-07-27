Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,297,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 345.6% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 946,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 734,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $21,036,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 631,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $11.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $209.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.49.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.28. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.21% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

