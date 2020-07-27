Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAXR shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $974.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.38). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2,059.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 544,213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 504.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,137,000 after buying an additional 2,746,041 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,762,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,542,000 after buying an additional 79,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

