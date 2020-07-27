Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

KEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NYSE KEP opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.81. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 1,748.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

