Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STRO. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 64,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,359.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina acquired 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,643.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1,520.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 55,661 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 141,318 shares during the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 59.70% and a negative net margin of 148.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

