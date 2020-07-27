NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of NEWTEK Business Services from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $363.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.36. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

