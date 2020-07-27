Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,134.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,518,680.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

